Broadway Will Continue Audience Mask-Optional Policy At Least Through August

Broadway theaters will continue their recently adopted mask-optional policy for audiences at least through August, the Broadway League announced today.

The mask-optional policy – in which audiences are encouraged but not required to mask up – was announced in June for the month of July. That timeline has now been extended through August “and until further notice,” the League said today.

The mask-optional policy is “consistent with New York City and state recommendations,” the League said in its statement.

The news comes as New York City and the country at large are seeing surges in Covid cases due to the omicron BA.5 subvariant. The cases tend to be less severe than in past surges, and local news reports suggest that mask-wearing has decreased significantly on public transportation despite being a requirement. Earlier this week, the NYC Department of Transportation announced that the Staten Island Ferry would run at 20-minute intervals during rush hours, rather than the usual 15, due to staff shortages caused by positive Covid tests.