Broadway Box Office: ‘Company’ Nears Sell-Out In Final Weeks, ‘Into The Woods’ Scores $1.8M

Broadway box office held steady last week, with most productions keeping pace, for better or worse, with their recent trends. In all, the 25 shows took in a total $29,531,601 for the week ending July 24, up about 2% from the previous week.

Total attendance was 224,884, not much difference from the previous week.

Some notable figures:

Company, in its final weeks before a July 31 closing, grossed a hefty $1,014,883, filling 99% of its seats.

Into The Woods, currently scheduled to end its limited engagement on August 21 but widely expected to get an extension, continued along its merry way with a big take of $1,890,615 and 98% of seats occupied.

MJ was at 100% of capacity, grossing $1,525,812 for seven performances.

The Kite Runner, which opened to very mixed reviews on July 21, grossed $277,621, a drop of $53,890 from the previous week attributable in part to press and opening night comps. Attendance was at 87% of capacity.

Funny Girl filled 72% of its seats, grossing $799,725.

In its final week, The Minutes, playing seven performances, took in $291,867 and sold at 82% of capacity.

Productions filling at least 95% of their seats were Aladdin, Company, Dear Evan Hansen, Hadestown, Hamilton, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Into The Woods, MJ, Moulin Rouge!, Six, The Book of Mormon, The Lion King, The Music Man and Wicked.

Season to date, Broadway has grossed $273,362,071, with total attendance of 2,113,309 at about 85% of capacity.

The 25 productions reporting figures on Broadway last week were Aladdin, Beetlejuice, The Book of Mormon, Chicago, Come From Away, Company, Dear Evan Hansen, Funny Girl, Hadestown, Hamilton, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Into The Woods, The Kite Runner, The Lion King, MJ, The Minutes, Moulin Rouge!, Mr. Saturday Night, The Music Man, The Phantom of the Opera, POTUS, Six, A Strange Loop, Tina and Wicked.

All figures courtesy of the Broadway League.