British Popstar Lily Allen To Make TV Debut In Sky’s ‘Dreamland’ Alongside ‘Doctor Who’ Star Freema Agyeman

British pop icon Lily Allen is making her TV debut, joining Doctor Who star Freema Agyeman in Sky comedy Dreamland from Sharon Horgan’s Merman.

Dreamland is based on Sky’s BAFTA-winning 2018 short of the same name and is set in Margate, following lead Trish (Agyeman), who is pregnant for the third time with her partner Spence (Kiell Smith- Bynoe) and the rest of their family.

Allen plays Mel, her other sister, who makes an unexpected reappearance back into the family’s lives.

The Alfie and Smile singer featured in Caitlin Moran film How to Build a Girl but Dreamland is her first TV project.

Dreamland was commissioned by Jon Mountague, Director of Comedy, Sky Studios and Alex Moody, Commissioning Editor, Sky Studios, for Zai Bennett, Managing Director of Content, Sky UK.

The series is executive produced by Clelia Mountford, Horgan for Merman with Jane Bell as Producer and Emma Jane Unsworth as Showrunner and Associate Producer. Alex Moody serves as Executive Producer for Sky Studios. Written by Emma Jane Unsworth, Gabby Best, Sharma Walfall and Sarah Kendall, the series will be directed by Ellie Heydon. NBCUniversal Global Distribution handle international sales of the series on behalf of Sky Studios.