Quiet Emmy Year For British Shows, But Major Acting Noms Handed To Brian Cox, Colin Firth, Andrew Garfield, Jodie Comer & UK ‘Ted Lasso’ Stars

It was a quiet year for British shows at this morning’s Emmy nominations, but major UK talent acting in U.S. hits including Brian Cox, Colin Firth, Andrew Garfield and Jodie Comer all secured noms, along with a number of British Ted Lasso stars.

Cox unsurprisingly was nominated in the Lead Actor drama category for his portrayal of Logan Roy in the third season of HBO/Sky’s Succession, which incidentally was the most-nommed show with 25.

Comer’s latest Killing Eve turn secured her a nomination in Lead Actress, Garfield picked up a nom for FX on Hulu’s Under the Banner of Heaven, and Firth was rewarded for his acclaimed performance in HBO Max’s The Staircase, alongside Toni Collette.

Other UK actors rewarded included Station Eleven’s Himesh Patel, The Great’s Nicholas Hoult and Pam and Tommy’s Lily James, along with Apple TV+ comedy Ted Lasso’s Brett Goldstein, Toheeb Jimoh, Hannah Waddingham and Juno Temple.

While acting talent performed well, the year was a quiet one for British shows, with The Crown not eligible for 2022. The majority of shows in which UK talent were nominated are made in the U.S. and hot British comedies tipped for nominations such as We Are Lady Parts failed to secure.

This year’s Emmy Awards will be broadcast live September 12on NBC, also streaming live on Peacock for the first time.

