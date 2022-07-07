‘Bridgerton’ Spinoff About Queen Charlotte Casts Connie Jenkins-Greig As Daughter Of Vivian & Lord Ledger

EXCLUSIVE: Shondaland’s Bridgerton spinoff about Queen Charlotte has just added another subject. Connie Jenkins-Greig will play the recurring character of Young Violet Ledger in the Netflix series that’s set to premiere in 2023.

Violet is the daughter of Vivian and Lord Ledger, who will be played by Katie Brayben and Keir Charles. She’s been described as a kind and inquisitive teenager who has not yet entered the marriage mart … or famously become a Bridgerton.

The Netflix limited series will center on the rise of young Queen Charlotte, a reimagined character that was added to the Bridgerton series and played by Golda Rosheuvel. The spinoff will also tell the stories of young Violet Bridgerton and Lady Danbury.

Queen Charlotte was not in Julia Quinn’s novels that inspired the Netflix series from Shonda Rhimes. The character quickly became a fan favorite. Rhimes will write the spinoff and serve as executive producer alongside Betsy Beers and Tom Verica.

Jenkins-Greig is a British actress with credits that include ITV’s Mr Selfridge, BBC’s New Blood and a co-starring role in the 2017 action film The Take Down. She was trained at ArtsEd in London.

She is repped by AK Agents of London.