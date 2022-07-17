Bryan Cranston Takes A Line Drive To Shoulder At All-Star Softball, But Rubs Some Dirt On It And Plays On

Bryan Cranston’s Walter White once said, “I am the one who knocks.”
On Saturday at Dodger Stadium, Cranston was indeed the one knocked, getting hit by a line drive during the All-Star Celebrity Softball game warmups. The event was part of Major League Baseball’s festivities leading up to Tuesday night’s All-Star game at the stadium.
Cranston was struck in the right shoulder by a line drive off the bat of Grammy Award-winner Anthony Ramos as they took batting practice in side-by-side makeshift cages outside the ballpark.
Cranston, 66-years-old, doubled over for a couple minutes, then headed to his nearby trailer.
“It’s definitely going to bruise,” Cranston said later. “I might be more of a cheerleader in this game.”
But showing the grit that has made him a star, Cranston later felt well enough to play on the field at Dodger Stadium. He took a called third strike and feigned an argument with the umpire.
Cranston played for the Los Angeles team, which lost to Brooklyn 15-13. Former San Francisco Giants star Hunter Pence hit two home runs for Brooklyn and was repeatedly booed by the LA crowd.
Baseball is a passion for Cranston. He has appeared at several games for the Triple-A Albuquerque Isotopes, He and Breaking Bad costar Aaron Paul plan to throw a ceremonial first pitch there July 30.
