‘Breeders’ Renewed For Season 4 By FX & Sky

Breeders, the comedy series about parenting that stars Martin Freeman and Daisy Haggard, has been renewed for a fourth season on FX and UK’s Sky.

The series just wrapped its third season on FX this week. All seasons are available on Hulu and soon on Star+ in Latin America and Disney+ under the Star banner in all other territories.

“Breeders has given us the special opportunity to watch the Worsley family grow with each season, and FX is thrilled to order a fourth season that will bring the next chapter of this hilarious yet brutally honest take on being a parent in today’s world,” said Nick Grad, President of Original Programming at FX Entertainment.

In Season 3, the Worsley family reels from teenage Luke (Alex Eastwood) punching his dad, Paul (Freeman). Paul’s moved out and is staying at his mother-in-law Leah’s (Stella Gonet) house. He should be lonely, but actually the simpler life has its appeal. Eventually, though, amends with Luke must be made. Meanwhile, Ally (Haggard) has her own problems — with work, with her early menopause and with her increasingly strained relationship with her newly adolescent daughter, Ava (Eve Prenelle).

The series was created by Simon Blackwell and is produced by Avalon and FX Productions for FX and Sky. Executive producers are Blackwell — who also is the showrunner — Addison, Freeman, Richard Allen-Turner, Rob Aslett, David Martin, Jon Thoday, Toby Welch and Michael Wiggs.

Added Grad, “Our thanks to creators Simon Blackwell, Chris Addison and Martin Freeman, the entire creative team, Daisy and the cast, the crew and everyone at Avalon, FX Productions and Sky. Their efforts are what guide and sustain Breeders, and we are happy to be part of that extended family.”