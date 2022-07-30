‘Breaking Bad’ Statues Unveiled In Albuquerque With Bryan Cranston, Aaron Paul Attending

They were drug dealers. Murderers. Disloyal criminals breaking almost every law imaginable.

And now there are statues of them in a proud hometown of Albuquerque, New Mexico.

The “Breaking Bad” team of Walter White and Jesse Pinkman (Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul, respectively) were honored Friday by the town where they were slinging the blue meth in one of television’s greatest dramas. The city unveiled bronze statues of the TV characters at the Albuquerque Convention Center.

The statues show Walt holding his signature Heisenberg hat at his side, standing next to Jesse.

The unveiling saw both actors, along with Dean Norris, series creator Vince Gilligan, and Better Call Saul cast membes Rhea Seehorn, Michael Mando and Patrick Fabian attend. Also there was Better Call Saul cocreator Peter Gould.

The 500-pound statues were created by sculptor Trevor Grove and donated by Sony Pictures Television, which produced the AMC drama.

Gilligan said a tiny wax statue of Walt created by Grove was the catalyst for the bronze renditions. “It was so amazing that it just got me to thinking,” he said. “What if Trevor could sculpt a life-sized version of Walter White in bronze, a medium new to him, and what if he could toss in Jesse Pinkman to boot, and then we donate to the two statues to the city of Albuquerque as a thank-you for your hospitality?”

He also noted: “In all seriousness, some folks are going to say, ‘Wow, just what our city needed.’ I get that. But let me tell you what I see when I look at these two works of art: I see two of the finest actors America has ever produced. I see them in character as two larger-than-life tragic figures, cautionary tales, world-famous ones at that.”