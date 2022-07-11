ICM’s Brad Turell Joins APA As Chief Communications Officer

Veteran PR executive Brad Turell has joined APA as Chief Communications Officer. Turell, who had been in talks with APA CEO Jim Gosnell and President Jim Osborne for several weeks, comes from ICM Partners where he was head of Corporate Communications department from 2017 until the agency’s acquisition by CAA was completed June 28. Turell, who starts July 18 and will be based in the agency’s Los Angeles office, replaces APA’s longtime Chief Marketing & Communications Officer Manfred Westphal who is leaving the agency after 11 years.

Turell, who will be in charge of internal and external communications, advertising, branding, and social media, joins former ICM partner Andrew Rogers who recently joined APA as a new Partner and Global Head Of Talent. A couple of other ICM agents who did not make the move to CAA also are expected to end up at APA.

“We have experienced first-hand where Brad has been a major difference maker at every company he has worked for in his illustrious career, utilizing his renowned strategic acumen, impeccable press relationships and the sheer will of his leadership skills to help companies make significant leaps forward, which makes him the perfect fit for APA as we embark on the next phase of our growth strategy,” Gosnell and Osborne said in a joint statement.

In addition to his stint at ICM, Turell’s agency experience includes a long tenure at Paradigm as head of Corporate Communications. Previously, Turell spent 20 years running network PR departments including as Head of Worldwide Corporate Communications for Turner Broadcasting, EVPt, Network Communications and Talent Relations at The WB and SVP, Corporate Communications and Talent Relations at the Fox Broadcasting Company.

“APA is best positioned to take advantage of the void created with ICM Partners going away and I look forward to working closely with Jim Gosnell and Jim Osborne to help execute their bold and aggressive growth plan, because there are thousands of incredible artists looking for an alternative to the Big 3 and APA is committed to being the best agency for them now and into the future,” Turell said.