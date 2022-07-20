Skip to main content
‘Botched’ Renewed At E! For Season 8

E! Entertainment

Prepare for more plastic surgery.

E! has renewed Botched for season eight. The new season will launch in 2023.

It comes after the seventh season first premiered in May 2021 running through July 2021 before returning for four episodes at the start of 2022.

The series follows plastic surgeons Dr. Terry Dubrow & Dr. Paul Nassif as they bring their surgical skills and banter to the O.R. for patient transformations. Obviously, many of these come as a result of extreme plastic surgeries gone wrong.

The series is produced by Evolution Media and exec produced by Alex Baskin, Joe Kingsley, Jen McClure-Metz and Matt Westmore, Dr. Terry Dubrow and Dr. Paul Nassif.

E! lost its big reality franchise Keeping Up With The Kardashians last year with season 20 being its last as the family moved to Hulu with a new show.

No word on whether E!’s other reality franchise The Bradshaw Bunch will get a third season.

