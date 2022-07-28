‘Book Club 2 – The Next Chapter’ Sets Mother’s Day Release

Focus Features’ Book Club 2 – The Next Chapter, which will see the reteam of Diane Keaton, Jane Fonda, Candice Bergen and Mary Steenburgen, will be hitting theaters on Mother’s Day, May 12, 2023 as a wide release. There are no other wide releases on that weekend.

Focus Features is distributing the movie stateside, while Universal Pictures International will handle overseas.

Endeavor Content financed and produced the film. The film is written by Bill Holderman and Erin Simms, with Holderman returning as Director. The duo will also serve as producers. EPs are Brad Weston, Trish Hofmann, Enzo Sisti and Andrew Duncan.

Also starring are Andy Garcia, Don Johnson, and Craig T. Nelson, Giancarlo Giannini, Hugh Quarshie and Vincent Riotta.

In part 2, the four best friends take their book club to Italy for the fun girls trip they never had. When things go off the rails and secrets are revealed, their relaxing vacation turns into a once-in-a-lifetime cross-country adventure.

The first Book Club made $68 million at the domestic B.O. and $104M WW.