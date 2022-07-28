Bob Odenkirk Thanks Fans For Love & Support One Year After Heart Attack: “I Will Forever Feel Unworthy Of It”

Exactly one year after suffering a heart attack on the set of Better Call Saul, Bob Odenkirk took to social media Tuesday night to offer a “Thank You to you, whoever you are” for the “wave of goodwill and warmth towards me” after the event.

The actor later described the incident to the New York Times.

“We were shooting a scene, we’d been shooting all day, and luckily I didn’t go back to my trailer,” Okenkirk said. After shooting the scene for the AMC series, the actor stayed on-set to ride a workout bike “and I just went down.” He adds, “Rhea said I started turning bluish-gray right away.” It took three hits from an automated defibrillator to get his heart beating again.

The unrelentingly modest Odenkirk said Tuesday of the outpouring of affection he received, “I will forever feel unworthy of it. I will also always be appreciative and look to pass it on. Thank you. No reply necessary.”

A Thank You to you, whoever you are. A year ago today I briefly flirted with "quietus" and this elicited a wave of goodwill and warmth towards me. I will forever feel unworthy of it. I will also always be appreciative and look to pass it on. Thank you. No reply necessary. — Mr. Bob Odenkirk (@mrbobodenkirk) July 28, 2022

But there were replies, a thousand of them, expressing love for the actor. Some of them are pretty great. See below.