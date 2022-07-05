Blumhouse Names Lisa Niedenthal Head Of Physical Production, Promotes Jon Romano To SVP

EXCLUSIVE: Blumhouse is centralizing their physical production groups across film and television into one department, led by Lisa Niedenthal, a four-year TV vet for the studio. Jon Romano, who joined Blumhouse in 2019, has been upped to SVP Physical Production and will oversee production for all feature projects, both theatrical and streaming, reporting to Niedenthal.

“I’m thrilled that Lisa Niedenthal will be heading our combined physical production team. She has demonstrated excellent leadership during her tenure at Blumhouse, and her expertise will serve the company well,” said Jason Blum, CEO and Founder of Blumhouse. “I’m grateful for how this came together internally, and for the approach and attitude that Lisa Niedenthal, Jonny Romano and the company’s leadership embraced as they worked through this so thoughtfully.”

“The leverage our shared production footprint will bring us is vast. The move to combine physical production will make us more competitive as a company, and allow us to take a higher level approach to hiring crews across TV and film projects, better strategize on production tax credits, streamline systems and processes, and will give us the ability to flex and deploy our staff and internal resources,” said Niedenthal. “I’m looking forward to working more closely with Jonny and the rest of the stellar physical production team at Blumhouse.”

Before her promotion, Niedenthal served as EVP and Head of Production, for Blumhouse Television, overseeing physical production on all scripted and unscripted projects. She supervised a variety of series including The Thing About Pam, for NBC; The Good Lord Bird for Showtime; Welcome to the Blumhouse for Amazon; The Loudest Voice for Showtime and several others. Prior to joining BHTV, she was SVP of Production at Entertainment One, where she oversaw production on numerous feature, television and digital endeavors, including the HBO/Blumhouse series, Sharp Objects. Niedenthal began her career in Hollywood freelancing in production and then on staff at Disney, working on such iconic films as Good Morning, Vietnam; The Dead Poet’s Society, and Arachnophobia. She later moved to Showtime Networks as VP of Production, where she oversaw more than 85 original films and television series, including the critically acclaimed United States of Tara and Dexter. In addition, Niedenthal has worked extensively as a producer and line producer on films such as A Map of the World and Paid in Full. For several years she has partnered with Emilio Estevez, shepherding his original projects to fruition, including Rated X, Bobby, The Way and The Public.

Romano is a 20 year entertainment industry vet. During his time at Blumhouse, he has overseen production on Halloween Ends, The Black Phone, M3GAN, Firestarter, and many others. Prior to Blumhouse, he was a Production Executive for CBS Films. During his 5 years with CBS, he had set up and oversaw feature productions around the globe including Fiji, UK, Boston, Atlanta, New Orleans, and San Francisco. Prior to CBS Films, he was an executive at Warner Bros. and Village Roadshow Pictures.

Blumhouse counts over $5 billion at the global box office since the studio’s inception. Their latest movie from Scott Derrickson, The Black Phone, is in theaters and counts a running worldwide box office of $77M. Up next this year is Halloween Ends at Universal and BJ Novak’s directorial debut, Vengeance at Focus Features. In television, most recently, the company produced The Thing About Pam, starring Renee Zellweger, NBC’s highest-rated new show (including digital viewing); Worst Roommate Ever at Netflix; and the documentary Our Father at Netflix, with the HBO Max docuseries, The Anarchists set to premiere in July.