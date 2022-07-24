‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ At Comic-Con: “We Put Our Love For Chadwick Into This Film” Says Ryan Coogler; Trailer Revealed

“I promise you, I feel his hand on me right now,” said Black Panther: Wakanda Forever director Ryan Coogler Saturdaym at Comic-Con, remembering late star Chadwick Boseman.

“Chad’s passion and genius and his culture and the impact he made on this industry will be felt forever,” continued the filmmaker at the movie’s portion of Marvel’s Hall H presentation, where the first trailer for the film was unveiled.

Watch it above.

“We put our love for Chadwick into this film. We also put our passion. This film has a ton of action and humor. It’s also a roller coaster of a movie. It goes to new places in Wakanda that we’ve never been before but other corners of the MCU.”

“The universe of Wakanda is expanding and you have a lot to look forward to,” said Lupita Nyong’o.

(L-R) Danai Gurira, Florence Kasumba, Winston Duke on Saturday Michael Buckner/GI

“It’s a blessing, we’ve grown so much. It’s an honor to bring this movie to you and honor big brother,” said Letitia Wright about the sequel honoring Oscar nominee Boseman.

Said Dominique Thorne, “I think we all know that the impact that Black Panther had on the world is indelible, it’s indescribable, it’s physical, emotional, mental and most of all spiritual. So to be a part of it returning to the screen and highlighting these beautiful stories from this very necessary perspective, it’s a blessing.”

Said Tenoch Huerta who is joining the cast, “I want to say something really fast about inclusion. I come from the hood. Seriously. And thanks to inclusion, I’m here. I wouldn’t be here without inclusion and a lot of kids are here in their hoods looking at us, dreaming to be here. And they [can] make it.”

The trailer showed Angela Bassett’s Ramonda as Queen of Wakanda. There’s a war with another tribe and armed forces as antagonists. Houses are on fire. We see someone dressed in the Black Panther costume at the end, but we don’t know who that is. A version of the Wailer’s “No Woman No Cry” plays as this is very much a femme driven story. Among the new environs of Wakanda we see our the beaches. Ramonda is seen giving an angry speech, “My entire is family is gone”

Prior to the cast and Coogler taking the stage, a huge African musical inspired troupe entered Hall H and raised the roof.

The “Wakanda Forever” portion of Marvel’s Hall H presentation Saturday Matt Grobar/Deadline

Feige said earlier that Phase 4 would end with Wakanda Forever on November 11 this year.