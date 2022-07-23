‘Black Adam’: Dwayne Johnson Shows Up In Costume, Rumbling Hall H With Exclusive Footage Featuring Viola Davis’ Amanda Waller – Comic-Con

Dwayne Johnson, going back to his WWE days, always knew how to make an entrance, and this morning was no exception as the action star fully clad as Black Adam was elevated onto Hall H as the speakers shook the room to its core.

Adorn around attendees’ necks were Black Adam lightning lights which flicked on when he arrived.

“Hall H, you have been warned. The DC universe will never be the same again,” boomed Johnson.

Said director Jaume Collet-Serra, “I’ve seen the movie and I love it…no more notes.”

Johnson returned to stage in more relaxed summer ware after the cast of Aldis Hodge, Noah Centineo and Quintessa Swindell.

“I heard Black Adam was here,” he joked.

“It has been a long journey filled with passion and grit to push Black Adam a long. It has been over ten years,” detailed Johnson. In regards to working with Collet-Serra on the project, it’s been five.

“To be here at Comic-Con, Hall H, representing a DC hero, an anti-hero, is a dream come true,” Johnson told the room, “When I started 20 years ago, many moons ago, I would bring movies here and hope people would love it.”

“How can we create something that is fresh and unique… show and create something that’s never been done? My goal is to usher in a new era in the DC universe…What is it like to build out the DC universe with the Justice Society as well,” added Johnson.

Hodge called his Hawkman, who tracks Black Adam in the film, “The savage, the beast the warrior.”

“What Carter Hall has been through with the JSA (Justice Society of America)…we started this shit!” beamed Hodge. The actor regaled that when Johnson called him with the part, he didn’t believe him. He thought his phone had been hacked. “When he said, ‘Welcome to Black Adam’, that was one of the best moments of my career.”

Centineo said about Atom Smasher, another JSA member, “It blew my mind to be part of this universe, Dwayne and Jaume’s creation.”

The actor said that Collet-Serra wanted to bring a “youthful side” to Black Adam with the character of Atom Smasher. “He wants to prove himself as a super hero, a young kid who wants to find his way in life.”

Swindell shared her experience playing Cyclone and choked up, “We’re two young people experiencing our youth. We’re throw into this mix with our powers, and where we can exert and identity with them more. That’s a journey in and of itself.”

Johnson said that “Pierce Brosnan sends his love, he’s here in spirit” about the Bond alum being M.I.A. in Hall H.

A small boy asked Johnson whether Kevin Hart was jealous of the Rock when he got the part of Black Adam.

“Yes, Kevin Hart gets, jealous, but you’re already taller than Kevin Hart,” answered Johnson.

As far as who would win in a fight Black Adam or Superman, Johnson says, “pound for pound they’re close.”

“But that depends on who is playing Superman” said Johnson. (Unfortunately, Henry Cavill did not show up in Hall H).

The footage showed Viola Davis’ Amanda Waller making a cameo. He’s an indestructible guy against missiles and bullets. Black Adam is angry, and reawakened and it’s up to the Justice Society to quell him.

Explorers enter ancient tomb and activate a magic symbol, which brings a cloaked figure crashing to the earth before them. When the soldiers fire upon him, he uses his powers to kill them all and blasts a way out of the cave, destroying two helicopters along the way. “My powers are not a gift, but a curse born out of rage.” The footage goes on to introduce the justice society, Atom Smasher, Hawkman, Cyclone, and Dr. Fate as they try to detain Black Adam before he can cause more destruction. “I was a slave before I died,” Black Adam says.

Also missing from Warner Bros Hall H was any tease for 2023’s Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom and The Flash. The studio still has the virtual DC Fandome coming up, so we’re likely to see more there.