‘Billionaire Class’ Drama From Eric Haywood & Malcolm Spellman In Works At Fox

EXCLUSIVE: Fox is developing Billionaire Class, a one-hour drama from writer Eric Haywood (Law & Order: Organized Crime, Manifest), Malcolm Spellman and Nichelle Tramble Spellman’s The 51 and Fox Entertainment.

Written by Haywood, Billionaire Class is described as a high-stakes wish-fulfillment drama offering a complex vision of wealth, race and equity in America. It focuses on Jo, a brilliant but disillusioned billionaire’s executive assistant who teaches Miles, a charismatic, fast-talking street hustler, how to walk, talk and act like a billionaire in order to con her employer’s super-wealthy friends into using their money to help the less fortunate.

Haywood executive produces with Malcolm Spellman, Nichelle Tramble Spellman and Eli Dansky for The 51, Trevor Engelson via Underground, his frequent collaborator Douglas Banker for Five All in the Fifth as well as director Maurice “Mo” Marable (Woke). Ray Smith co-produces. Fox Entertainment is the studio.

The project reunites Haywood and Malcolm Spellman and brings them back to Fox, where they worked together on hit Empire, with Haywood as co-producer and Spellman as co-exec producer. Haywood serves as co-executive producer on Law & Order: Organized Crime, which has been renewed for a third season premiering this fall. He previously served as co-executive producer on Manifest, For Life and Power. Haywood is managed by Anne Damato and repped by attorney Michael Schenkman.

Malcolm Spellman is an executive producer on Bel-Air and previously served as executive producer on The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. He is repped by CAA, Industry Entertainment and Gordon Bobb, Loan Dang and Nina Shaw at Del Shaw Moonves Tanaka.

Nichelle Tramble Spellman, executive producer and showrunner on Apple TV+’s Truth Be Told, is repped by CAA, Industry Entertainment, and Alex Kohner at Yorn Levine Barnes. The 51 is repped by CAA.