‘Big Sky’: J. Anthony Pena Upped To Series Regular, Luke Mitchell, Henry Ian Cusick Among Five Set To Recur In Season 3

EXCLUSIVE: Fans can expect to see more of Deputy Mo Poppernak in the upcoming third season of ABC’s Big Sky. J. Anthony Pena, who heavily recurred as the character in Season 2, has been promoted to series regular for the upcoming third season. Additionally, Luke Mitchell (Blindspot), Seth Gabel (Salem), Henry Ian Cusick (Lost), Anirudh Pisharody (9-1-1) and Madalyn Horcher (Gracepoint) have joined the cast in recurring roles.

Pena’s Poppernak is Jenny Hoyt’s (Katheryn Winnick) chatty, upbeat partner at the Sheriff’s Department and an indispensable right-hand man. He appeared in 16 episodes last season.

In Big Sky Season 3, private detective Cassie Dewell (Kylie Bunbury), under sheriff Jenny Hoyt, and newly appointed sheriff Beau Arlen (Jensen Ackles) maintain order in Helena, Montana. But when a local backcountry trip led by charismatic outfitter Sunny Barnes (fka Sunny Brick) (Reba McEntire) goes awry, the trio face their most formidable mystery yet.

Clockwise from top left: J. Anthony Pena, Henry Ian Cusick, Seth Gabel, Madalyn Horcher, Anirudh Pisharody and Luke Mitchell David LaPorte/Justin Bettman/AP/Klarque Garrison/JEI Romanes/Michaeld Dambrosia

Mitchell plays Cormac, backcountry outfitter Sunny Barnes’ charming son. He’s the worker bee on her camping trips, making sure guests are always equipped and comfortable.

Gabel portrays Walter, a recluse who lives in a cabin in the Montana wilderness. His unpredictable nature can make for menacing run-ins with stray hikers.

Cusick is Avery, a well-meaning, successful tech entrepreneur who books himself and his stepdaughter Emily on Barnes’ camping trip.

Pisharody plays Luke, a city slicker whose girlfriend Paige dragged him onto Sunny Day Excursions for his birthday.

Horcher portrays Paige, a New Yorker and Luke’s girlfriend who booked them both on Sunny’s camping trip.

Big Sky is produced by Disney Television Studios’ 20th Television for ABC and is executive produced by C. J. Box, Gwyneth Horder-Payton, Paul McGuigan, Matthew Gross, Ross Fineman, David E. Kelley, and Elwood Reid. Kelly serves as the series creator.

Season 3 premieres September 21 on ABC.

Pena previously recurred on FX’s Mayans M.C. and Crackle’s The Oath. Recently, he guest starred on CBS’ S.W.A.T., and Apple TV+’s The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey (with Samuel L. Jackson). Pena is repped by Stewart Talent.

Mitchell previously starred in the NBC series Blindspot and the ABC series Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. He was recently seen in the Amazon feature Without Remorse and the CW series Legacies. Mitchell is repped by Entertainment 360, UTA and Craig McMahon Management in Australia.

Gabel’s acting credits include NatGeo’s Genius, WGN America’s Salem, and Fox’s Fringe. He also stars in the forthcoming season of FX’s American Horror Stories. Gabel is repped by Paradigm and Johnson Shapiro Slewett & Kole.

Cusick previously starred in the ABC series Lost and Scandal, as well as the CW drama The 100. Most recently he starred in CBS’ MacGyver and Fox’s The Passage. Cusick is repped by Entertainment 360, Buchwald and attorney James Feldman.

Pisharody is a recurring character on Fox’s 9-1-1 and Netflix’s Never Have I Ever. He has also appeared on SEAL Team. Pisharody is repped by Robert Stein Management and TalentWorks.

Horcher was most recently on HBO Max’s Doom Patrol. She has also starred on YouTube’s Origin and Fox’s Gracepoint, and appeared in Paramount’s Jack Reacher 2. Horcher is repped by Omar Mayet at GEL Entertainment and CESD Talent Agency.