‘Big Brother’ Announces Season 24 Cast; Viewers To Impact Game On Premiere Night

Big Brother today announced 16 new Houseguests for the 24th season of the series, including an attorney, a Vegas performer, a hypnotherapist, a private chef, a chemical processing engineer, an interior designer and a personal stylist.

The latest crop of players will move into the mid-century inspired “BB Motel” during the live 90-minute premiere Wednesday, July 6 at 8 p.m. ET. BB is promising a new twist and the chance for viewers to impact the show on premiere night.

Beginning July 10, BB will air Sundays and Wednesdays at 8 pm. ET and Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET. Julie Chen Moonves will host the game that comes with a $750,000 grand prize.

The players are:

  • Alyssa Snider, 24, Sarasota, Fla. Marketing rep 
  • Ameerah Jones, 31, Westminster, Md. Content designer 
  • Brittany Hoopes, 32, Austin, Texas. Hypnotherapist 
  • Daniel Durston, 35, Las Vegas, Nev. Vegas performer 
  • Indy Santos, 31, Los Angeles, Calif. Corporate flight attendant 
  • Jasmine Davis, 29, Atlanta, Ga. Entrepreneur 
  • Joe “Pooch” Pucciarelli, 24, Boca Raton, Fla. Assistant football coach 
  • Kyle Capener, 29, Bountiful, Utah. Unemployed 
  • Marvin Achi, 28, Houston, Texas. Chemical processing engineer 
  • Matt “Turner” Turner, 23, New Bedford, Mass. Thrift store owner 
  • Michael Bruner, 28, Rochester, Minn. Attorney 
  • Monte Taylor, 27, Bear, Del. Personal trainer 
  • Nicole Layog, 41, Fort Lauderdale, Fla. Private chef 
  •  Paloma Aguilar, 22, San Marcos, Calif. Interior designer 
  • Taylor Hale, 27, West Bloomfield, Mich. Personal stylist 
  • Terrance Higgins, 47, Chicago, Ill. Bus operator  

