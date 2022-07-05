‘Big Brother’ Announces Season 24 Cast; Viewers To Impact Game On Premiere Night

Big Brother today announced 16 new Houseguests for the 24th season of the series, including an attorney, a Vegas performer, a hypnotherapist, a private chef, a chemical processing engineer, an interior designer and a personal stylist.

The latest crop of players will move into the mid-century inspired “BB Motel” during the live 90-minute premiere Wednesday, July 6 at 8 p.m. ET. BB is promising a new twist and the chance for viewers to impact the show on premiere night.

Beginning July 10, BB will air Sundays and Wednesdays at 8 pm. ET and Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET. Julie Chen Moonves will host the game that comes with a $750,000 grand prize.

The players are: