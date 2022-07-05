‘Big Brother’ Announces Season 24 Cast; Viewers To Impact Game On Premiere Night

Big Brother today announced 16 new Houseguests for the 24th season of the series, including an attorney, a Vegas performer, a hypnotherapist, a private chef, a chemical processing engineer, an interior designer and a personal stylist.
The latest crop of players will move into the mid-century inspired “BB Motel” during the live 90-minute premiere Wednesday, July 6 at 8 p.m. ET. BB is promising a new twist and the chance for viewers to impact the show on premiere night.
Beginning July 10, BB will air Sundays and Wednesdays at 8 pm. ET and Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET. Julie Chen Moonves will host the game that comes with a $750,000 grand prize.
The players are:
- Alyssa Snider, 24, Sarasota, Fla. Marketing rep
- Ameerah Jones, 31, Westminster, Md. Content designer
- Brittany Hoopes, 32, Austin, Texas. Hypnotherapist
- Daniel Durston, 35, Las Vegas, Nev. Vegas performer
- Indy Santos, 31, Los Angeles, Calif. Corporate flight attendant
- Jasmine Davis, 29, Atlanta, Ga. Entrepreneur
- Joe “Pooch” Pucciarelli, 24, Boca Raton, Fla. Assistant football coach
- Kyle Capener, 29, Bountiful, Utah. Unemployed
- Marvin Achi, 28, Houston, Texas. Chemical processing engineer
- Matt “Turner” Turner, 23, New Bedford, Mass. Thrift store owner
- Michael Bruner, 28, Rochester, Minn. Attorney
- Monte Taylor, 27, Bear, Del. Personal trainer
- Nicole Layog, 41, Fort Lauderdale, Fla. Private chef
- Paloma Aguilar, 22, San Marcos, Calif. Interior designer
- Taylor Hale, 27, West Bloomfield, Mich. Personal stylist
- Terrance Higgins, 47, Chicago, Ill. Bus operator
