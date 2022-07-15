‘Big Brother’ Contestant Paloma Aguilar Exits Due To Personal Matter

Big Brother contestant Paloma Aguilar has exited the show due to personal reasons. Aguilar’s departure was revealed during Thursday’s live episode.

“As you know, our motto has always been ‘Expect the Unexpected.’ That, tonight, could not be more true,” host host Julie Chen Moonves said at the top of the show. “An unexpected turn of events has now changed everything.”

Aguilar revealed she suffered from anxiety and was sleeping only two to three hours a night. “I want some privacy. I’m serious. I physically cannot sleep in this house. I’m exhausted,” she shared in the diary room.

Later, Head of Household Daniel Durston invited houseguests to the living room where he read a note from production. “Due to a personal matter, Paloma will no longer be continuing in the Big Brother game,” he read. “She wanted to pass along that she loves you all and wishes you all the best.”

The departure of Aguilar resulted in no eviction from the house this week.

Aguilar’s exit is the latest drama to plague Season 24 of Big Brother, following allegations of racial bias and bullying among houseguests, particularly toward Taylor Hale, a 27-year-old personal stylist and former Miss Michigan USA.