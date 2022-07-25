‘Better Call Saul’ Star Rhea Seehorn Signs With UTA

EXCLUSIVE: UTA has signed Rhea Seehorn in all areas.

In television, Seehorn notably stars in the hit AMC series Better Call Saul. Her portrayal of Kim Wexler earned her Emmy and Critics Choice nominations for “Outstanding Supporting Actress,” as well as a Screen Actors Guild nomination for “Best Ensemble in a Drama Series.”

Seehorn’s other accolades include Emmy nominations for her roles in AMC’s short-form digital series Cooper’s Bar and Employee Training: Legal Ethics with Kim Wexler.

Additionally, she appeared in several notable series including Veep, The Act, and The Twilight Zone, among many others, and voiced a role in the animated comedy series The Harper House.

On the film side, Seehorn starred in the comedy feature Linoleum, which premiered at SXSW.

Previously, she can be seen in the Netflix thriller Things Heard and Seen, as well as Inside Man 2, I Hate Kids, Shaggy Dog, and Wyrm.

Seehorn continues to be represented by Untitled Entertainment and Viewpoint.