BBC Unveils ‘Michael McIntyre’s The Wheel’ Comm Ed Kalpna Patel-Knight As Head Of Entertainment

The BBC has unveiled Michael McIntyre’s The Wheel and Blankety Blank Commissioning Editor Kalpna Patel-Knight as its Head of Entertainment, thereby completing its major commissioning restructure.
Patel-Knight will take up the newly-created role in September, which was forged after a restructure that saw former Entertainment Director Kate Phillips become Unscripted Director, overseeing all non-scripted genres.
Patel-Knight has been with the BBC for five years, acting as Commissioning Editor on big-budget series including Michael McIntyre’s The Wheel, Blankety Blank and Wim Hof’s Freeze the Fear.
She is a former Head of Entertainment at UK indie Possessed and has exec produced the likes of Celebs Go Dating.
Patel-Knight’s appointment means Phillip’s non-scripted team is complete, coming after a restructure that was driven by Chief Content Officer Charlotte Moore’s decision not to appoint anyone to the vacant Director of Factual, Arts and Classical Music role following a lengthy interview process.
Phillips said: “With her proven track record in production and commissioning, her vision for the future, and her love of entertainment, Kalpna will be a great leader and I look forward to working with her alongside the other heads in unscripted.”
Patel-Knight said: “I’m excited to work with an incredible team, top class talent and suppliers to bring even more sparkle and joy to BBC audiences.”
