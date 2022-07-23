‘Batwheels’ Rolls Out First Teaser, Sets ‘Secret Origin’ Prequel For September – Comic-Con

Gas prices may be sky high, but that’s not stopping the debut of Batwheels, DC’s first animated Batman preschool series.

DC’s “Comics are Fun for Everyone” panel today at San Diego Comic-Con gave attendees a sneak peek teaser for the series. It introduced fans to the crime-fighting Batwheels team – Bam (the Batmobile), Bibi (the Batgirl Cycle), Redbird (Robin’s Sports Car), Batwing (the Batwing Jet Plane), and Buff (The Bat Truck).

Besides the teaser, Batwheels also announced a half-hour origin special on Batman Day, Saturday, Sept. 17. The origin show will exclusively bow on Cartoonito on HBO Max, and premiere later on Cartoonito on Cartoon Network. Secret Origin of the Batwheels will tell the backstory of how the Batwheels team came to be.

‘Batwheels’ Warner Bros Animation

Batwheels follows a group of young, sentient super-powered vehicles as they defend Gotham City alongside Batman, Robin, and Batgirl. Batwheels officially launches later this fall on Cartoonito on Cartoon Network and Cartoonito on HBO Max.

The voice cast includes Ethan Hawke as Batman, Jacob Bertand as Bam the Batmobile, Gina Rodriguez as Catwoman, and Xolo Maridueña as Snowy the Snowcrawler.

Sam Register (Looney Tunes Cartoons) serves as executive producer. Michael G. Stern (Doc McStuffins) serves as co-executive producer, Simon J. Smith (Penguins of Madagascar) is supervising producer and Steven Fink of Bang Zoom Ltd. is producer.

Based on characters from DC, Batwheels is produced by Warner Bros. Animation. Animation services provided by Superprod Studio.