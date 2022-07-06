‘You Will Not Have My Hate’: First Trailer For Locarno Film Festival Drama About Bataclan Attack; ‘Toni Erdmann’ Outfit Komplizen Produces

EXCLUSIVE: Here’s your first trailer for German director Kilian Riedhof’s drama You Will Not Have My Hate based on the true story of a man’s quest to rebuild his life without hatred after his wife was killed in the 2015 Bataclan attack in Paris.

The French-language film will world premiere at the 75th edition of the Locarno Film Festival (August 3-13) in a Piazza Grande screening.

The work is based on the bestselling novel of the same name by French journalist Antoine Leiris, recounting his journey as he rebuilt his life and that of his young son following his wife’s murder alongside 89 other people in a terror attack on the Bataclan concert hall in Paris on November 13, 2015.

Leiris’s story garnered attention in France and internationally after he posted an open letter on Facebook to his wife’s killers, saying: “On Friday night, you stole the life of an exceptional being, the love of my life, the mother of my son, but you will not have my hate.

The film is produced by Toni Erdmann team Janine Jackowski, Jonas Dornbach and Maren Ade at German production house Komplizen Film in co-production with Haut Et Court, Frakas Productions, NDR, Tobis, MMC Movies Koln, Erfttal Film, and RTBF. Beta Cinema handles international sales.

Pierre Deladonchamps plays Antoine and Camélia Jordana, the wife, with other cast members including Zoé Iorio, as the child, Christelle Cornil, Thomas Mustin and Anne Azoulay.

You Will Not Have My Hate is Riedhof’s second feature after the 2013 German hit Back On Track.

Riedhof recounted how he was introduced to Leiris’s book by an aunt: “I read it all in one go and was deeply moved. Moved as rarely before after reading a book. Perhaps because Antoine’s life circumstances before the attack are so close to my own – my daughter is almost the same age as Melvil. The next day I told my co-authors Jan Braren and Marc Blöbaum about the story during a brainstorming session. Firstly, I was going to read them a few paragraphs, and ended up reading the whole book. They had tears in their eyes. That’s when we knew we had to do this.”