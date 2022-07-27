Banijay To Acquire Sony Pictures Television Germany

Skip to main content
Banijay has struck a deal to buy Sony Pictures Television Germany.

Under terms of the deal, Sony Pictures Television Germany bosses Astrid Quentell and Mirek Nitsch remain in position, but the company will undergo a name change as it joins Banijay Germany’s portfolio of labels.

Based in Cologne, Sony Pictures Television Germany is behind shows such as Die Höhle der Löwen (on Vox since 2014); record-breaking dramedy Der Lehrer (which has had nine seasons on RTL); and notorious ZDF crime series Heldt.

Marcus Wolter, CEO, Banijay Germany comments: “It is with great pleasure that I welcome Astrid, Mirek, and their team, to the Banijay family. With its strong format brands and high production values, the entity certainly fits perfectly into our group. We have always believed in maintaining the independence and individuality of our labels in order to shape the future of entertainment together, and with the power of this group behind them, we have every confidence, the company will thrive in its new home.”

