Banijay To Acquire Sony Pictures Television Germany

Banijay has struck a deal to buy Sony Pictures Television Germany.

Under terms of the deal, Sony Pictures Television Germany bosses Astrid Quentell and Mirek Nitsch remain in position, but the company will undergo a name change as it joins Banijay Germany’s portfolio of labels.

Based in Cologne, Sony Pictures Television Germany is behind shows such as Die Höhle der Löwen (on Vox since 2014); record-breaking dramedy Der Lehrer (which has had nine seasons on RTL); and notorious ZDF crime series Heldt.