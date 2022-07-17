Cakes On Stage: ‘Bake Off: The Musical’ Prepares For Theatrical Debut

The creators of TV global hit The Great British Bake Off will be hoping their magic touch transfers to a live audience when ‘Bake Off: The Musical’ makes its theatrical debut next week in Cheltenham, south-west England.

The all-friendly but intensely competitive baking competition has been one of the great success stories of British TV in the last decade. Since making its debut on BBC Two in 2010, it has been sold around around the world, spawning versions in 35 countries and multiple spin-offs. Its creators Love Productions sold the show to Channel 4 in 2016, pocketing £25million and bringing the broadcaster a huge audience.

Now Love have recruited writers Jake Brunger and Pippa Cleary to bring the show to life on stage – the pair previously worked on the West End version of The Secret Diary of Adrian Mole Aged 13 ¾.

Audiences will recognise familiar elements from the show. The distinctive TV theme music features occasionally in the score, and the set includes the distinctive pastel benches from inside the show’s famous tent.

Characters will include familiar tropes too: from the technical wizardry of one contestant to a young baker determined to defy tradition.

Director Rachel Kavanaugh told The Times that several of the stories have been inspired by real-life tales of contestants finding confidence through their baking.

She said: “People sometimes bake for profound reasons, and sometimes practical reasons. One character in the show bakes because she’s got 17 grandchildren, and others bake for reasons more to do with loss or something missing in their lives. Baking is also a generous thing to do, and you’re doing it for other people. We explore how you make relationships through baking.”