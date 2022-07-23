‘Avatar: The Last Airbender’: Subject Of First Animated Movie Revealed – Comic-Con

Paramount and Nickelodeon have three animated Avatar films are in the works. Last month, Lauren Montgomery (Avatar: The Last Airbender) was announced as director on the untitled first installment. And today at Comic-Con, there was more news about the first film at the panel for Avatar: Braving the Elements, the rewatch podcast hosted by the franchise’s voice actors Janet Varney (Korra in The Legend of Korra) and Dante Basco (Prince Zuko in Avatar: The Last Airbender). Varney, who was not there in person, made the announcement via a video that was played in the room.

“The first feature length movie from Avatar Studios will be focusing on Avatar Aang and his friends, and I for one cannot wait!,” she said, holding a copy of the novel Avatar: The Rise of Kyoshi, (you can watch the full video below)

Aang, voiced by Zach Tyler Eisen, was the main character in the original Avatar: The Last Airbender animated series, which aired on Nickelodeon for three seasons between 2005 and 2008. In the movie, Aang and his buddies are expected to be bit older.

Bryan Konietzko and Michael DiMartino, who created the franchise-launching series Avatar: The Last Airbender for Nickelodeon, produce alongside that show’s EP, Eric Coleman.

Avatar: The Last Airbender followed Aang ( Eisen), a young boy reawakening in a war-torn world of elemental magic to undertake a dangerous mystic quest—thereby fulfilling his destiny as the Avatar, and bringing peace to the world. Nickelodeon followed up that hugely popular series with sequel The Legend of Korra, which aired for four seasons between 2012 and 2014.

Since then, there has been a 2010 live-action feature and a live-action Avatar: The Last Airbender in the works at Netflix without Konietzko and DiMartino’s involvement.