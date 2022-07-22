Australian News Reporter “Outs” Himself As Man Chastised By Caroline Kennedy At Press Conference

Caroline Kennedy in her first press conference as US Ambassador to Australia

Caroline Kennedy arrived in Australia on Friday morning to begin her posting as the US ambassador to the country, but already she has given the locals a lesson in manners.

The press pack in attendance were keen to put questions to the new ambassador, with one female reporter drowned out by a male reporter who began speaking over her.

Kennedy turned her gaze to the man and asked, “Did you just talk over the woman?”

She had a smile on her face, but the message was clear, as she turned back to the female reporter and continued, “Well, okay, she started.”

The man in question was a Channel Ten news stalwart, Hugh Riminton, who later “outed” himself on social media.

Yes, ladies and gentlemen, I think it only fair that I out myself as the reporter who the new US Ambassador-designate #CarolineKennedy ticked off for "talking over a woman" at her press conference. — Hugh Riminton (@hughriminton) July 22, 2022

The press conference went otherwise smoothly with Kennedy answering a range of questions about subjects from the Pacific, to US President Joe Biden’s recent Covid-19 diagnosis.

Caroline Kennedy was sworn in as US ambassador to Australia on June 10. She previously served as US ambassador to Japan, under President Obama.

She told waiting reporters in Sydney:

“Everybody is so excited about working together in the Quad and in the Pacific. So there’s a big agenda and I can’t wait to get started.

“Personally, this means a great deal to me. My husband is here with me. We first came to Australia on our honeymoon 36 years ago, almost exactly because three days ago was our anniversary.

“I can’t believe that I’m lucky enough to get a chance to serve here and to live here and get to know even more people.”