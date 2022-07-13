Ashok Amritraj Joins Cedars-Sinai Board Of Governors

Hyde Park Entertainment Group CEO Ashok Amritraj has joined the Board of Governors of Cedars-Sinai.

“I am pleased to welcome Ashok Amritraj to the Cedars-Sinai Board of Governors. Ashok is a highly respected and engaged member of our community, and I look forward to working with him as we transform the landscape of medical research through innovation,” said David Sadkin, Chair of the Board of Governors.

“Cedars-Sinai’s tradition of excellence in advancing scientific breakthroughs, pioneering innovation and accelerating the pace of medical discovery is world renowned. It is an honor and privilege to join the Board of Governors and I look forward to working with them to build a stronger and healthier community,” said Amritraj.

Amritraj’s commitment to philanthropy worldwide includes the creation of diverse, inclusive and socially relevant content. In 2016, he was appointed a United Nations India Goodwill Ambassador, and two years later, by decree of the President of the Republic of France, he was appointed a Chevalier (Knight) of the Ordre National du Merité. He was conferred an Honorary Doctorate of the Arts by the University Of East London.

He has also building bridges between Hollywood and India and established the Hyde Park-Warner Music Asian Women Fellowship for women identifying writers & directors from Asia and the Asian diaspora.

Amritraj’s producing career has spanned over 100 movies and 35-plus years. His features include the $164M-plus grossing Steve Martin-Queen Latifah hit comedy Bringing Down the House, the Dwayne Johnson pic Walking Tall, Bandits starring Bruce Willis, Billy Bob Thornton and Cate Blanchett; 99 Homes with Andrew Garfield, Original Sin with Angelina Jolie, Life of Crime with Jennifer Aniston, Premonition with Sandra Bullock, and Machete with Danny Trejo and Robert DeNiro,and Ghost Rider: Spirit of Vengeance with Idris Elba, among many others.

Amritraj was the former CEO of National Geographic Films. He is a former professional tennis champ, having worn the whites of Wimbledon, and winning the WTT championships with Jerry Buss’s LA Strings in 1978.