Art Directors Guild Awards: Dates Set For 2023 Ceremony, Noms & Voting

Another awards season is looming, and the Art Directors Guild has set a date for its 27th annual ceremony. The 2023 ADG Awards is set for Saturday, February 18, in-person at the InterContinental Los Angeles Downtown.

Nominations will be announced on Monday, January 9. See the 85-year-old guild’s full timeline below.

Chuck Parker Re-Elected To Art Directors Guild’s Top Post

The Art Directors Guild Awards honor production design in theatrical motion pictures, TV, commercials, animated features and music videos. Projects made in the U.S. or Canada must be produced under an IATSE agreement. The 2023 Lifetime Achievement, Hall of Fame and Cinematic Imagery Awards honorees will be announced later.

Dune, Nightmare Alley, No Time to Die and Encanto won the marquee film prizes at the 2022 ADG ceremony, with WandaVision, Loki, Squid Game and What We Do in the Shadows grabbing the top small-screen trophies.

Here are the key dates for 2022-23 ADG Awards, which are subject to change:

William A. Horning & Polly Platt Set For Art Directors Guild’s Hall Of Fame

Monday, September 19

Submissions Open for Television & Feature Film online

Monday, October 24

Submissions for Television Close

Monday, December 5

Submissions for Feature Films Close

Monday, December 12

Online Voting for Television & Feature Film Nominations Begins

Art Directors Guild Sets Concept Artist Donna Cline For Lifetime Achievement Award

Friday, January 6 (5 p.m. PT)

Online Voting for All Nominations Ends

Monday, January 9

Nominations Announced

Thursday, January 19

Final Online Voting Begins

Thursday, February 16 (5 p.m. PT)

Final Online Voting Ends

Saturday, February 18

Winners Announced at 27th annual ADG Awards