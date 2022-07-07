‘Armageddon Time’ Release Date: James Gray’s Focus Features Drama Set For Fall

Focus Features announced today that it will release James Gray’s semi-autobiographical drama Armageddon Time in limited theaters on October 28. The film will expand domestically on November 4 before going nationwide on the 11th.

The film’s competition on the weekend of the 28th includes Roadside Attractions’ timely drama Call Jane, about the Jane Collective’s fight for women’s rights, and Lionsgate’s horror-thriller The Devil’s Light. Pic will contend on the 4th with David O. Russell’s Amsterdam, grappling on the 11th with Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

Gray’s latest, which debuted to a seven-minute standing ovation at this year’s Cannes Film Festival, is billed as a deeply personal coming-of-age story about the strength of family and the generational pursuit of the American Dream. Its cast includes Anthony Hopkins, Jeremy Strong, Anne Hathaway, Banks Repeta, Jaylin Webb, Tovah Feldshuh, John Diehl, Andrew Polk and Ryan Sell.

Gray directed the pic from his script. Anthony Katagas produced via his Keep Your Head banner, along with Marc Butan via his MadRiver Pictures banner, and Rodrigo Teixeira via his RT Features banner, with Lourenço Sant’anna, Alan Terpins, Marco Tulio Kehdi, Prodigo Films’ Francisco Civita and Beto Gauss, and Gustavo Debs serving as executive producers.

Focus has recently released titles including Downton Abbey: A New Era, Graham Moore’s crime drama The Outfit, Robert Eggers’ Viking revenge pic The Northman and Jim Archer’s comedy Brian and Charles. Other upcoming releases from the company include the period dramedy Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris (July 15), B.J. Novak’s feature directorial debut Vengeance (July 29) and the megachurch comedy Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul. (September 2).