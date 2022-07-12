‘Arcane’ Enters Emmys Animated Conversation & Will Battle Shows Including Marvel’s ‘What If…?’

Netflix series Arcane will go up against Marvel’s What If…? and long-running series Bob’s Burgers, Rick & Morty and The Simpsons in the main animation category.

The League of Legends series was released in November and makes its debut in the Outstanding Animated Program category.

It comes after Arcane was renewed for a second season last year. The series, which is made in partnership with Riot Games, stars Hailee Steinfeld, Ella Purnell and Katie Leung and is set in the utopian region of League of Legends realms Piltover and the oppressed underground of Zaun.

Animated by Fortiche Productions, the series follows the origins of popular League champions sisters Jinx and Vi as they seek to reunite. Overcoming the world of Arcane is a dark power that brings on violence and chaos, and threatens to keep the sisters apart.

The series, which also features voice performances from Kevin Alejandro, Katie Leung, Jason Spisak, Toks Olagundoye, JB Blanc and Harry Lloyd, also scored a second nomination for Outstanding Sound Editing For A Comedy Or Drama Series (Half-Hour) And Animation.

It comes after Marvel series What If…?, which stars a number of the MCU film actors including Jeffrey Wright, also scored a posthumous nomination for Chadwick Boseman, who voiced Star Lord T’Challa.

Last year, Adult Swim’s animated series Genndy Tartakovsky’s Primal was the surprise winner in the main animation category, beating Big Mouth, Bob’s Burgers, The Simpsons, and South Park.

The Simpsons, Bob’s Burgers and Rick & Morty have all won in recent years so it will be interesting to see which show prevails this year.

Christian Linke, co-creator and exec producer of Arcane, said that the nominations have left the team in “shock”.

“It’s hard to put into words what it means to be nominated alongside such a fantastic group of creators and projects. The six year journey to Arcane wouldn’t have been possible without the 400+ professionals who gave it their heart; our colleagues at Riot and their incredible passion for these League of Legends characters, our friends at Fortiche and their top-notch animation, our partners at Netflix and their support and belief in our story, the voice actors who have breathed life into our characters across a multitude of languages, our fantastic writers, producers, external vendors, musicians, sound & VO studios, and so many more…and of course, our League players who have invested in our world, our champions, and our stories for years…this is, and always has been, for you,” he said.