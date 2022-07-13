‘Ferrari’ Drama Series From Steven Knight & Paolo Sorrentino Parks At Apple

Apple TV+ is revving its wheels with an Enzo Ferrari TV series, with Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight and Academy Award-winning The Hand of God director Paolo Sorrentino attached.

Created and written by Knight, Ferrari is based on Luca Dal Monte’s Ferrari Rex and will examine how, in the pursuit of pure speed, the motor racing driver and entrepreneur dedicated his genius to building the fastest racing car in history but left a trail of tragedy and torment along the way. Between 1956 and 1961, deeply wounded by the death of his firstborn son Dino and by what he considered a betrayal by his lead driver Juan Manuel Fangio, Ferrari rebuilt his racing team from scratch, selecting five promising rising stars of motor racing to fight for victory.

Steven Knight and Paolo Sorrentino Caryn Mandabach Productions & Tiger Aspect / AP

The show from Fremantle-owned The Young Pope producer The Apartment Pictures and Indigo Film has assembled a top team of creatives, with Knight writing, Sicario: Day of Soldado’s Stefano Sollima directing and Sorrentino exec producing alongside Lorenzo Mieli, Nicola Guiliano, Knight, Solima, Giulio Marantonio and Lorenzo De Maio. Dal Monte is historical consultant.

Ferrari is Knight’s second Apple TV+ show following Jason Momoa and Alfre Woodard-starring sci-fi thriller See, which will shortly end after three seasons.

Knight said: “I am thrilled to be telling such an evocative story about this legendary man and his iconic brand.

“Enzo Ferrari’s utterly extraordinary life was defined by his dramatic personal and professional journey, and Ferrari is a celebration of an incredibly complex and fascinating human being.”

Ferrari Rex, by Luca Dal Monte, is published by Giorgio Nada Editore and Giunti.