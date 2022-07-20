Apple Original Films Lands ‘Causeway’ Starring Jennifer Lawrence

Apple Original Films continues to expand on its diverse film slate as it has landed the rights to Causeway, a new film starring and produced by Academy Award-winner Jennifer Lawrence, and directed by Lila Neugebauer. A24 produced and developed the project. The film will make its global debut in-theaters and on Apple TV+ later this year.

The pic is an intimate portrait of a soldier struggling to adjust to her life after returning home to New Orleans. Brian Tyree Henry is set to co-star alongside Lawrence.

Filmed in New Orleans, the A24 film is written by Ottessa Moshfegh & Luke Goebel and Elizabeth Sanders. Lawrence produces alongside Justine Ciarrocchi for Excellent Cadaver. In addition to directing, Neugebauer serves as executive producer. “Causeway” is produced by IAC Films, IPR.VC, Excellent Cadaver, and A24.

The film marks the latest project for Apple Original Films and Lawrence, who is attached to star in and produce alongside Justine Ciarrocchi an untitled Sue Mengers biopic, which is currently in development with Paolo Sorrentino directing. Lawrence and Ciarrocchi are also attached to produce Bad Blood starring Lawrence, an Apple Original feature film from Academy Award winner Adam McKay.

Neugebauer is a theater, film, and television director from New York City. Her stage work includes the Tony-nominated Broadway revival of Kenneth Lonergan’s The Waverly Gallery, starring Elaine May, new plays by Annie Baker, Sarah DeLappe, Branden Jacobs-Jenkins, Zoe Kazan, Tracy Letts, and Simon Stephens, among others, as well as various revivals. For television, she has directed episodes for such series as Maid, Room 104 and The Sex Lives of College Girls.

Lawrence is repped by LBI Entertainment and Neugebauer is repped by UTA and Johnson Shapiro Slewett & Kole.