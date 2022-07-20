Antonia Thomas, Will Davis, Adelle Leonce, William Hope, Steven Cree & Sharon D Clarke Join Lionsgate’s Supernatural Thriller ‘Bagman’

EXCLUSIVE: Antonia Thomas (The Good Doctor), Will Davis, Adelle Leonce (A Discovery of Witches), William Hope (Texas Chainsaw Massacre), Steven Cree (Terminator: Dark Fate) and Sharon D Clarke (Broadway’s Caroline, or Change) will join The Hunger Games franchise’s Sam Claflin in the Lionsgate supernatural thriller, Bagman.

The film centers on Patrick McKee (Claflin), a father who desperately struggles against his deepest inner fear when a sinister threat from his childhood returns to haunt him. Only this time, the fight isn’t for himself; it’s for his family. Thomas will play Patrick’s wife Karina, with Cree as his brother, Liam. Davis is set for the title role of Bagman, with Leonce to portray Karina’s sister Anna. Hope will play Chief Isaacs, with Clarke as the therapist, Barbara.

Colm McCarthy (The Girl with All the Gifts) is directing from a script by John Hulme, with Temple Hill’s Marty Bowen and Wyck Godfrey (Twilight, Maze Runner) producing. Temple Hill exec John Fischer brought the project in and will oversee it for the company, with Meredith Wieck and Jorge Alfaro overseeing it for Lionsgate. Dan Freedman oversaw the deal for the studio.

Thomas has most recently been seen in the Channel 4 series Suspect. She starred for four seasons in ABC’s acclaimed drama series The Good Doctor and had a key role in Steve McQueen’s BAFTA-nominated Small Axe, as well as Netflix’s Lovesick.

Davis is a British aerial circus artist specializing in rope, silks and trapeze who in Bagman makes his motion picture debut. He has worked with many high profile companies, including LinkedIn, Dolce & Gabbana and Virgin Media, and has performed at Glastonbury Festival, Secret Garden Party and Bestival. Davis was the winner of Circus Maximus in 2014 with his rope act “Reach” and winner of the UK Aerial Performance Championships in 2016 with his silks act “Mannequin.”

Leonce was recently a series regular on the Sky Original A Discovery of Witches and has also been seen on such series as Black Mirror, Silent Witness and Flack, among others.

Hope most recently appeared in Netflix’s Texas Chainsaw Massacre. His long career also includes such titles as Aliens, Sherlock Holmes, Hellbound: Hellraiser II, xXx, Sky Captain and the World of Tomorrow, Dark Shadows and The Catcher Was a Spy, among many other films, television series and video games.

Cree most recent appeared in Terminator: Dark Fate and A Discovery of Witches, and will next star in the BBC series, The Diplomat.

Clarke is set to star this fall opposite Wendell Pierce in the Broadway revival of Death of a Salesman, having won her third Olivier Award for the revival’s West End run in 2020. She was recently nominated for a Tony Award for her Broadway debut in the revival of Caroline, or Change, a performance that earned Clarke her second Olivier in 2018. A veteran of London stages, her first Olivier ​came in 2014 for her performance in The Amen Corner. For UK television, she has memorably appeared on Doctor Who, Holby City, EastEnders and countless others.

Thomas is represented by Gersh, Curtis Brown Group and Principal Entertainment LA; Leonce by Hamilton Hodell; Hope by The Artists Partnership; Cree by United Agents; and Clarke by Scott Marshall Partners and Entertainment 360.