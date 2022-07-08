Anthony Ryan’s ‘Raven’s Shadow’ Franchise To Be Adapted For TV By Lone Wolf Pictures & The Whole Spiel

Stephen McDonogh’s Lone Wolf Pictures has acquired rights to Anthony Ryan’s Raven’s Shadow fantasy book franchise to develop into a television series. Paul Telegdy and Stefan Telegdy’s The Whole Spiel will executive produce the project.

Tentatively titled Queen of Fire, the TV series will feature the legends, worlds and characters of the Raven’s Shadow book trilogy, its sequel, the Raven’s Blade duology, and collections of Raven’s Shadow short stories written by Ryan.

It follows the journeys of ﬁve characters in a shared destiny of another world, divided into warring nations, where the politics are as cut-throat as any own real-world history. That includes Lyrna, an enslaved princess who, despite the malign manipulations of her father, rises to lead an empire in uncovering the truth of the forbidden powers of the Dark; Reva, a young woman, born to privilege, stolen from her loving home, raised to kill and blinded by revenge; and ‘The Woman,’ as she is simply known, is a cruel, ruthless and utterly unrepentant soul in the body of a beautiful woman with an insatiable lust for power who will stop at nothing for the promise of immortality. The series also features Vaelin, a legendary warrior, server of the faith, possessor of a gift, known as ‘the Blood Song,” as well as Frentis, who grew up on the streets alone, is powerless against The Woman’s magic and forced to kill innocents and those he once served.

“Once drawn into Ryan’s masterful storytelling, audiences will delight in the twist to the immensely satisfying non-stop action, with heretics challenging the monastic orders of faith, legendary characters and monstrous creatures in an extraordinary struggle for power spanning a world of empires,” said McDonogh. “Queen of Fire is an unﬂinchingly brave story of people and empires bitterly divided, and the vital necessity of overcoming their diﬀerences to have any hope of making a better world.”

McDonogh, Paul Telegdy and Ryan will executive produce. Search is underway for a showrunner.



“Ryan’s beautifully crafted body of work has captured the attention of millions and we are honored to bring it to life on television,” said Telegdy. “The robust and timeless storylines of this epic franchise provide endless possibilities to uniquely engage and captivate a global audience.”

The best-selling Raven’s Shadow book trilogy consists of Blood Song, Tower Lord and Queen of Fire. The novels’ rights were previously acquired by BCDF Pictures, also with an eye toward developing the books for TV.

“I am thrilled with the production’s fresh, original and expansive vision for adapting my books and stories for global screen audiences and core fans alike,” said Ryan. “It is an exciting opportunity to collaborate closely with the creative team in bringing my universe and characters to life on screen.”

In addition to Queen of Fire, Lone Wolf Pictures and The Whole Spiel, along with Inﬁnity Hill, recently announced a Falkland-Malvinas 10-episode war drama series, The Islands.