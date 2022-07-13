Anthony Anderson On ‘Black-ish’ Emmy Snub: “Can You Believe That S***?”

Anthony Anderson had some choice words about yesterday’s Emmy snub of his comedy Black-ish, joking about the show’s dearth of major nominations while guest hosting last night on ABC’s Jimmy Kimmel Live.

“You know who did not get nominated for a Primetime Emmy this morning?,” Anderson said near the start of his opening monologue. “America’s sweetheart – me. That’s right, me. Anthony Anderson. And neither did my show Black-ish or my co-star Tracee Ellis Ross.”

Addressing his mother Doris Bowman, who was in the Kimmel audience, Anderson asked, “Can you believe that sh*t, mama?”

“Now I’m not saying the voters were stupid for not nominating me or Black-ish or Tracee,” Anderson continued. “I’m just saying they’re racist.”

From there, Anderson launched into a comic diatribe about some of this year’s nominees: “And you know what did get nominated for Best Comedy? Barry, a show about a murderer. And What We Do in the Shadows, a show about vampires who murder people. And Only Murders in the Building, a show about a podcast about a murder. So Black-ish wasn’t nominated, but we’ve been named the lead suspect in all those white people murder shows.”

Anderson finished up his Emmy bit by noting that a similarly-named actor, Anthony A. Anderson, did in fact get nominated (for short-form comedy or drama series). “The ‘A’ stands for ‘Ain’t me’.”

“At least I’ll always have my Oscar for Kangaroo Jack,” he said.

Black-ish, which ended its eight-season run in April, has been an Emmy nomination staple in the major categories throughout its run, but this year scored just two nods (for contemporary costumes and contemporary hairstyling).

Check out Anderson’s monologue above.