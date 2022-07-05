Animation Guild Members Vote Overwhelmingly To Ratify New Film & TV Contract

Members of the Animation Guild, IATSE local 839, have voted overwhelmingly to ratify a new film and TV contract with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers. The vote was 87% in favor of ratification. According to the guild, the number of members who voted more than tripled since the last ratification vote.

“This ratification vote shows that the membership has acknowledged the incredible work of our negotiations subcommittees and dedicated themselves to continuing the work,” said Steve Kaplan, the guild’s business representative. “While we achieved significant gains, we were not able to reach all the priorities we set out to achieve and that our members deserve. The Local has dedicated itself to member engagement and open discussions about how to achieve those goals, and the membership has responded by ratifying this agreement and agreeing to support efforts to build our strength as a union and community to give us greater leverage in the future. I must acknowledge and thank each member of the committee for their hard work over this long negotiation period and thank the leadership and staff of the Local for their never-ending support.”

According to the guild, highlights of the new contract include: