‘Animal Control’ Workplace Comedy Gets Straight-To-Series Order At Fox

EXCLUSIVE: Fox has given a straight-to-series order to Animal Control, a single-camera workplace comedy from The Moodys co-creators Bob Fisher and Rob Greenberg, Dan Sterling (Long Shot) and Fox Entertainment Studios. Animal Control, slated for a midseason launch, marks Fox Entertainment Studios’ first fully owned live-action comedy. (Fox’s first fully owned comedy series overall is Dan Harmon’s upcoming animated series Krapopolis.)

Animal Control, which had been heating up for a pickup, was developed as part of Fox’s script-to-series model. Three scripts have been written, and casting is set to begin immediately.

At its May upfront, Fox announced straight-to-series dark comedy Cindy Snow, from Warner Bros. Television, as a new midseason replacement. As Deadline reported last week, the deal for that series never closed over various issues, making a January launch for the show impossible. As a result, Fox is not going forward with Cindy Snow for this coming season, with WBTV expected to shop it. (The show is still a possibility at the network for fall 2023.) Animal Control is now expected to take over that slot.

Written by Fisher, Greenberg and Sterling, Animal Control is a workplace comedy following a group of Animal Control workers whose lives are complicated by the fact that animals are simple, but humans are not.

Fisher and Greenberg co-created and executive produced with Tad Quill The Moodys, which aired for two seasons on Fox. The duo most recently penned The Valet, Lionsgate’s English-language remake of Francis Veber’s French feature hit. Fisher also co-created with The Moodys star Denis Leary comedy Sirens and co-wrote the screenplay for Wedding Crashers.

Sterling co-wrote the 2019 romantic comedy feature Long Shot. His other credits include The Interview, Girls, The Office and King of the Hill.