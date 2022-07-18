Pitta Putta! Steve Martin & ‘Only Murders In The Building’ Unveil Music Video & Single For ‘Angel In Flip Flops’

“Angel in Flip Flops,” the fictional ’80s not-quite-a-hit single from Hulu’s Only Murders in the Building, just got a real life music video and streaming single release.

“I am as proud of ‘Angel in Flip Flops’ as I am of any work I’ve done that is not that good,” said Steve Martin, the Only Murders co-creator, EP, and star whose character, Charles-Haden Savage, recorded and released the song back in ’89 only to see its German chart momentum halted along with communism.

In a statement announcing the new music video, Only Murders co-creator, showrunner and EP John Hoffman explains. “When the notion came up in our writers’ room of Charles-Haden Savage, at the height of his success with his original ‘Brazzos’ series, maybe having recorded an album that did really well in Germany before the Berlin Wall fell, we knew we had to talk further about it — immediately!.”

Hoffman says when the writers shared this idea with Martin, the actor in about one day”had a title and a tune making its way through his genius mind and we were more than off and running. Steve dove in with Kirker Butler to craft a late 20th century classic and then, incredibly, along came Paul Shaffer to arrange that classic that is now our ‘Angel In Flip-Flops.’

“We’re all hoping for a revival of interest in the tune, of course – in Germany, and all parts of the world without walls!”

A hit? Well, stranger things have happened, and it wouldn’t be the first time Martin saw a song take off after a TV performance: His “King Tut,” which started as a sketch on Saturday Night Live, sold over a million copies when it was released as a single in 1978.

As for the “Pitta Putta” lyric, a deeper listening to the song might hold the meaning, as Martin sings of his flip-flop-wearing beach beauty, “I love to hear the sound coming from her feet. Pitta Putta.”

Check out the music video above.