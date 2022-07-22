ICM’s Andy Stabile Joins Verve As Partner & Head Of Unscripted

EXCLUSIVE: Veteran non-fiction agent Andy Stabile is joining Verve as Partner and Head of Unscripted, bringing the number of partners at the agency to ten. Stabile spent the last six years at ICM Partners, which he left in the aftermath of the agency’s acquisition by CAA. Before that, he was at CAA for 14 years. His start date at Verve is TBD.

Bill Thompson, who had served as Head of Unscripted at Verve since joining four years ago when the agency set off to expand into the space, will stay on.

“Andy will bring a wealth of knowledge and experience to Verve and we’re excited to have him join the agency and the Partnership,” the Verve partners said in a statement. “His addition will not only bolster our existing Unscripted business but will allow us to expand our ability to bring advocacy to a broader spectrum of creators.”

It’s not yet clear which clients will follow Stabile to Verve. While at ICM, he represented production companies, on-camera talent, showrunners, and directors across non-fiction TV, film, and digital, including 3 Ball (The Biggest Loser), Original Productions (Deadliest Catch), Anchor Ent (Rebel Hearts), Big Coat Media (Love It Or List It), Figure 8 Films (Sister Wives), Glass Ent. (Tanked), Grandma’s House Entertainment (The Misery Index), Langley (Cops), Remedy Entertainment (Dr. K’s Exotic Animal ER), Shaggy Ent. (Are You Smarter Than A Fifth Grader), and Start Ent. (People Puzzler). On-camera talent like Ken Jeong (The Masked Singer), Nischelle Turner (Entertainment Tonight), and a slew of culinary TV stars including Food Network’s Duff Goldman, Molly Yeh, and Antonia Lofaso. In the documentary space, he worked with the independent film studio Wavelength, whose film, The Cave Of Adullam, won the documentary and audience awards at the 2022 Tribeca Film Festival, and filmmakers including Rachel Fleit (Introducing Selma Blair), Trish Gillespie (The Devil You Know), and Sabaah Folayan (Whose Streets).

.“I couldn’t be more thrilled to join the team at Verve,” Stabile said. “They’ve built an incredible business with a great culture and whose values completely align with mine. I know that the client-first approach to representation and true integration across divisions will ensure clients of the Unscripted Team will be as thrilled as I am to join Verve.”

Stabile’s hire at Verve follows the recent move to Range for Michael Kagan, the former head of ICM Partners’ International Television and Media Department, who also exited at the time the CAA acquisition was completed last month. Kagan joined the management company as Partner and Head of International Non-Scripted and Co-Head of Domestic Non-Scripted.