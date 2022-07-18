‘One True Loves’ Helmer Andy Fickman To Direct & Produce Fish-Out-Of-Water Pic ‘My Dad’s A Famous Movie Star’

EXCLUSIVE: Andy Fickman (One True Loves) will direct the fish-out-of-water feature My Dad’s A Famous Movie Star for Brick Lane Pictures, Convoke Media, Film Roman and Kranzmedia—also producing through his Oops Doughnuts Productions banner.

Details as to the film’s plot are being kept under wraps, though it’s said to be in the vein of titles like Billy Elliot, Waking Ned Devine and About a Boy. Fickman wrote the script with his wife, Kristen Gura Fickman. Brandon Evans (Big Bear) will produce for the Ireland-based Brick Lane Pictures, along with Todd Slater for Convoke (King of Killers), Steve Waterman (Alvin and the Chipmunks), Jeff Kranzdorf (The Good Neighbor), and Fickman and Betsy Sullenger (One True Loves) for Oops Doughnuts. Elaine Grainger (Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard) is handling casting, which is now underway for a fall shoot in Ireland.

“When I first got involved with the script for “My Dad’s A Famous Movie Star,” my mind was bursting with images of one of the most magical places on Earth – Ireland – a place that also holds a deep, personal connection for my family and me – a place I’ve dreamed of filming,” Fickman said. “As a director, this film not only offers everything I search for creatively, but also embodies the full spectrum of human emotions – heart, laughter, sorrow, and the hope for a better tomorrow – all of which the audience will experience vividly from our wide range of fresh, unforgettable characters. I simply can’t wait for the world to discover our story.”

“Andy’s previous work speaks for itself,” remarked Slater. “Once we read his and Kristen’s script, we knew that this was a special project with massive global appeal.”

Added Evans: “Andy is one of the most prolific directors of family films and a master of telling stories that emotionally move an audience. Andy is the perfect partner for this incredible and heartfelt story.”

Fickman most recently directed and produced the romance One True Loves with Phillipa Soo, Luke Bracey and Simu Liu. He also recently helmed Heathers the Musical—based on the 1988 dark comedy with Winona Ryder and Christian Slater—which is currently running in London. Past feature credits include the family comedy Playing with Fire with John Cena, Keegan-Michael Key and John Leguizamo; Parental Guidance with Billy Crystal, Bette Midler and Marisa Tomei; The Game Plan with Dwayne Johnson; and Race to Witch Mountain, which had Johnson starring alongside Carla Gugino, AnnaSophia Robb and more; and the Amanda Bynes comedy, She’s the Man. Fickman has also directed and exec produced such series as Liv & Maddie, Kevin Can Wait and The Crew.

Brick Lane Pictures is also currently working on films including Lion’s Den with director Jesse V. Johnson, and The Threeway with director Michael Downing, as well as a pair of unnamed drama series.

Recent films from Convoke’s founding partner Slater include King of Killers with Frank Grillo, Sacrifice Game with Olivia Scott Welch, Albatross, The Deep Web, Dylan & Zoe, Ragged Heart, Last Three Days, She’s In Portland and The Darker the Lake, as well such documentaries as Miracle on 4th Street and Code Red: Youth of A Nation.

Film Roman is the production company of veteran family filmmaker Waterman, who was a driving force behind the creation of the franchises Stuart Little (Sony) and Alvin and the Chipmunks (Fox) and a co-producer of Casper, having partnered on the latter with Steven Spielberg’s Amblin Entertainment.

Fickman is repped by WME, Entertainment 360 and Hansen, Jacobson, Teller.