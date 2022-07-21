New AMPAS CEO Bill Kramer To Make International Debut At Venice Film Festival

New Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences CEO Bill Kramer will make his international debut at the 79th edition of the Venice Film Festival, running from August 31 to September 10.

The festival and Italy’s historic Cinecittà studios have extended a joint first-ever official invite to AMPAS under which Kramer will speak at a special event run in partnership with sponsor Mastercard.

“The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences is an international organization that is deeply committed to celebrating global cinema,” said Kramer. “We are thrilled to be joining our film family in Italy to broaden and strengthen our goal to engage our members around the world.”

Kramer’s trip comes amid ongoing efforts by the Academy to diversify and internationalize its membership in recent years.

Roberto Cicutto, president of the festival’s Venice Biennale parent organisation, and festival director Alberto Barbera said AMPAS’s attendance was an important sign for the Italian cinema industry as well as the wider international film industry.

“It confirms the intention of AMPAS to open up, more and more, to international partners, but it is also the significant recognition of the central role played by the Venice Film Festival in the promotion and enhancement of the best films in general, and of American ones in particular,” they said.