‘American Idol’: Judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry, Lioniel Richie & Host Ryan Seacrest To Return For Season 6

Judges Katy Perry, Luke Bryan, Lionel Richie and host Ryan Seacrest will all be returning for American Idol’s sixth season on ABC and 21st season overall. The series will return in spring 2023.

Music industry legends Perry, Bryan and Richie have been judges since the ABC revival of the beloved Fox show in 2018, with Seacrest having been the host since the original show’s creation in 2002.

Season six auditions will begin on August 3 with the return of the live virtual audition tour ‘Idol Across America’ taking place in all 50 states plus Washington D.C. Hopefuls will have the opportunity to showcase their talents to an American Idol producer for a chance to proceed to the judge audition round of the competition.

American Idol is produced by Fremantle and 19 Entertainment, a part of Sony Pictures Television. Executive producers include Megan Wolflick, also serving as showrunner, and Fremantle’s Jennifer Mullin with Eli Holzman and Aaron Saidman serving as executive producers for 19 Entertainment. Fremantle distributes the series worldwide.