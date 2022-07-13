‘American Horror Stories’ Trailer Released For Season 2; Denis O’Hare & Max Greenfield Guest Star

Apparently, people are most interesting right after death.

In the official trailer for season 2 of American Horror Stories, Denis O’Hare makes an appearance as a creepy doll lover while Max Greenfield and Bella Thorne show up in the “twisted anthology” that “promises a new nightmare every week.”

American Horror Stories is a spin-off of Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk’s anthology series American Horror Story. The plan is to feature a different horror story each episode.

“Since 2011, the creators of the AHS have redefined the horror genre with various installments featuring a creepy asylum, a coven of witches, a traveling freak show, a haunted hotel and the apocalypse itself,” according to FX. “The television series sprouted a legion of dedicated fans who anticipate what terrors the next chapter will hold.”

The franchise is produced by 20th Television. Its executive produced by Murphy, Falchuk, Alexis Martin Woodall, John J. Gray and Manny Coto. It bows July 21 on Hulu.

For the first season, Matt Bomer, Billie Lourd, John Carroll Lynch and Naomi Grossman were among the AHS alums who appeared, along with Danny Trejo, Aaron Tveit, Paris Jackson, Madison Bailey and Virginia Garndner.