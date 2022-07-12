Amcomri Entertainment-Backed JV Acquires Screen Media’s UK & Ireland Library Assets; 101 Films To Distribute

101 Films and Abacus Media Rights owner Amcomri Entertainment has acquired several Screen Media libraries for the UK and Ireland through a joint entity part-owned by Head Gear Films Founder Phil Hunt’s Bohemia Media.

Following the deal struck through JV Positivor Limited, 101 Films will distribute more than 750 hours of films and TV in the territories. 101 previously distributed them in the UK and Ireland under license following a deal struck in 2021.

Positivor is funding the deal through the proceeds of a loan from UK television and film financier Head Gear, which owns the London-based production and distribution company Bohemia. Head Gear founder Hunt is also CEO of Bankside Films.

“The forming of this strategic alliance to purchase the Screen Media library assets for the UK and Ireland, further strengthens the mutually beneficial relationship we have enjoyed with Amcomri over the past three years,” he said.

“These acquisitions are in keeping with our high-margin business model, and build on our proven success in content acquisition,” said Robert Price, CEO of Amcomri. “Having previously licensed the UK and Ireland distribution rights for this library, we already know how marketable these assets are. By acquiring the library assets, we increase our share of revenue and extend our distribution rights for the long-term.”

Andy Lyon, CEO of 101 Films, added: “We are pleased to have secured long-term distribution rights for the UK and Ireland for these assets which include titles starring many of Hollywood’s and prime time’s finest celebrities, from Charlize Theron, Daniel Craig, and Jason Momoa to Kelsey Grammer, Leonardo DiCaprio and Courtney Cox.”

The deal comes soon after Amcomri subsidiary Abacus acquired the assets of Australia-UK distributor Flame Media.