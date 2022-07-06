AMC Networks’ Acorn TV & Channel 5 Hand Two-Season Renewal To British Detective Drama ‘Dalgliesh’

More of P.D. James’ murder mysteries will be turned into TV dramas after AMC Networks’ Acorn TV and Paramount Global-owned broadcaster Channel 5 handed drama series Dalgliesh a two-season renewal.

Des producer New Pictures will return to film the seasons, the first of which goes into production this year ahead of a 2023 debut.

Acorn Media Enterprises has the rights in North America, New Zealand, Australia, Argentina, Chile, Mexico, with Channel 5 taking the UK, with Northern Ireland Screen providing additional funding.. All3Media International serves as distributor for the rest of the world.

Season two will comprise six episodes adapted from three P.D. James novels, with each being told over two hour-long episodes. Bertie Carvel (Jonathan Strange & Mr. Norrell, Agatha Christie’s The Pale Horse) will reprise the role of the enigmatic Chief Inspector Adam Dalgliesh.

The novels being adapted for season two are Death Of An Expert Witness, A Certain Justice and The Murder Room. Season three will adapt further James novels and will film in 2023, with additional details to follow.

Catherine Mackin, Managing Director, Acorn Media Enterprises said: “Bertie Carvel’s expert portrayal of Chief Inspector Adam Dalgliesh delivers a lasting charm and sophistication that is unmatched and, clearly, a must-watch. We are absolutely elated to return for not one, but two, mysterious and compelling seasons.”

Channel 5/Paramount UK Deputy Chief Content Officer Sebastian Cardwell added: “Dalgliesh proved incredibly popular with our viewers, and I’m delighted to be working again with New Pictures to bring to life even more stories from P.D James’ crime novels.”

Acclaimed screenwriter and playwright Helen Edmundson (The Suspicions of Mr Whicher, An Inspector Calls, Small Island) returns as lead writer for the second season, with Stewart Harcourt (Maigret, Hearts and Bones, Treasure Island) also joining the series as writer for A Certain Justice.

Andy Tohill and Ryan Tohill (The Dig, Insulin) will return to direct the episodes for A Certain Justice, with Geoff Sax (Us, Endeavour) joining to direct Death of an Expert Witness. Brendan Mullin will produce the series with Elaine Pyke, Willow Grylls, Emily Russell and Helen Edmundson serving as executive producers for All3Media-owned New Pictures.