Amblin CEO Jeff Small Re-Ups With Company

Amblin Partners CEO Jeff Small has signed a new multi-year deal with the studio. Small has served in a number of senior roles at Amblin and its corporate predecessors starting in 2006. He has led the company in close collaboration with Spielberg since becoming Co-CEO in 2015, and then as CEO beginning in 2019.

“Jeff’s presence has been a constant and invaluable asset to Amblin throughout his tenure, especially his leadership of the company over the past number of years. His vast contributions to our business – and personal counsel to me – have set us on an enviable course as we navigate the ever-changing entertainment landscape. I’m thrilled he will continue as our CEO for years to come,” said Amblin Chairman Steven Spielberg

Small first joined the company as President and Chief Operating Officer in 2006, a role in which he served until being elevated to Co-CEO in 2015, and later CEO in 2019. As CEO, Small is responsible for all operations of the company, while collaborating closely with Spielberg on Amblin’s vision, creative slate and corporate strategy.

“I am incredibly grateful to Steven and our board for the opportunity to continue serving this company, working alongside our entire team and partners to deliver groundbreaking film and television to audiences around the world. I’m most fortunate to be surrounded by the many amazing people who have been my Amblin family for the past 16 years. I am, as always, honored to be a part of this team,” said Small.

Over the past several years, Small led negotiations on several major deals, including an expanded film distribution agreement with Universal Pictures, and the company’s new film partnership with Netflix – which kicks off with the recently-announced thriller Carry On, starring Taron Egerton. Small also led the recapitalization of the company in December 2020, via investments from Amblin’s equity and banking partners.

Under Small’s leadership, the company’s films have amassed over $3 billion in global box office receipts, and currently has 15 TV projects in production and release across 11 linear and streaming platforms. In 2018, Green Book, an Amblin film produced in partnership with Participant, won the Academy Award for Best Picture and went on to gross over $320 million at the global box office, and Amblin’s 2019 film 1917 won three Oscars on its way to more than $380 million worldwide. The studio’s 2021 film Finch was also the most-viewed film in the history of Apple TV+. In addition, the first episode of Amblin’s HALO was the most-viewed series premiere in the history of Paramount+, and the show continues to drive international growth for the streamer ahead of its planned second season.

In 2015, Small led the effort to launch Amblin Partners, together with Participant, Reliance Entertainment, Alibaba Pictures, Entertainment One, and a consortium of banks led by JPMorgan Chase and Comerica Bank. He also led the negotiations that resulted in a film distribution agreement with Universal Pictures – as well NBCU’s eventual equity investment in the company – aligning Amblin Partners with the industry’s premier marketing and distribution organization.

In 2009, Small played a key role in the re-launch of a newly-independent DreamWorks Studios, following its separation from Paramount Pictures. In conjunction with the relaunch, he led efforts to secure $825 million in capital from India’s Reliance BIG Entertainment and a consortium of banks led by JPMorgan Securities. Small also oversaw the negotiations that led to DreamWorks’ worldwide distribution agreement with The Walt Disney Studios.

Prior to DreamWorks, Small spent six years at Revolution Studios, first serving as the Company’s head of Strategic Planning and Business Development, then as CFO, and, eventually, as COO.