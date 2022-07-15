‘The Boys’ College Spinoff’s Title Revealed

College, super heroes, hormones running hot and heavy – what could go wrong?

Fans of super-hero saga The Boys will find out when its spinoff, Gen V, arrives. The show is now in production, release date TBA. Cast members introduced themselves and announced the title Friday in a promo posted to The Boys social media accounts. You can watch it below.

It’s gonna be a rollercoaster,” star Lizze Broadway says in the video. “It’s gonna be filled with blood, guts and everything else.”

Jaz Sinclair adds, “There’s love, and beautiful relationships, and tons of action and superheroes.”

Set at America’s only college exclusively for young adult superheroes (run by Vought International), Gen V purports to be an R-rated series that explores the lives of hormonal, competitive Supes as they put their physical, sexual, and moral boundaries to the test, competing for the best contracts in the best cities. It’s part college show, part Hunger Games, as the show touts.

Michele Fazekas and Tara Butters serve as showrunners and executive producers. Eric Kripke, Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, James Weaver, Neal H. Moritz, Ori Marmur, Pavun Shetty, Ken Levin, Jason Netter, Garth Ennis, Darick Robertson, Craig Rosenberg, Zak Schwartz, Erica Rosbe, and Michaela Starr also serve as executive producers on Gen V, and Brant Engelstein serves as co-executive producer.

The series is produced by Sony Pictures Television Studios and Amazon Studios, in association with Kripke Enterprises, Point Grey Pictures, and Original Film. Loreli Alanís serves as executive in charge for Point Grey Pictures.

In addition to Broadway and Sinclair, the series stars Chance Perdomo, Shelley Conn, Maddie Phillips, London Thor, Derek Luh, Asa Germann, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Sean Patrick Thomas, and Marco Pigossi.