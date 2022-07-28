Amazon Shares Jump After Hours On Better-Than-Feared Q2 Results

Amazon swung to a net loss of 20 cents in the second quarter compared with earnings of 76 cents in the year-ago period, but revenue rose a better-than-expected 7% to $121.2 billion.

Investors rewarded the beleaguered stock of the tech giant in after-hours trading, sending it up 11%. The markets had been bracing for worse news from the company.

Wall Street analysts had been looking for earnings of 13 cents and revenue of $119.09 billion.

As the coronavirus pandemic began sweeping around the world in early 2020, Amazon proved to be one of the chief corporate beneficiaries. Even though its operations were initially strained, after a few months it boosted resources and closed out the year on a major upswing and then continuing the momentum in 2021. Results in the first quarter, however, reflected both difficult comparisons with a singular boom time and also the grueling economic conditions facing a number of large companies, especially in the tech sector.

Even though this quarter’s results marked an improvement, the subdued performance shows the continued overhang of the pandemic. It has been a little more than a year since Andy Jassy took the baton from Jeff Bezos and became CEO and the going has been bumpy. There has been turnover in the senior ranks and the company has seen its long-potent stock fade, not long after a 20-for-1 split took effect last spring. The stock fell 35% in the second quarter, its steepest decline since 2001. A sudden rise in inflation in the U.S. and other parts of the world has presented complex challenges.

“Despite continued inflationary pressures in fuel, energy, and transportation costs, we’re making progress on the more controllable costs we referenced last quarter, particularly improving the productivity of our fulfillment network,” Jassy said in the company’s earnings release. He also pointed to September’s kickoff of exclusive Thursday night NFL streams and the September premiere of long-anticipated fantasy series The Lord of the Rings.