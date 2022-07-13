Prime Video Jumps Back Into ‘The Lake’ With Season 2 Order As Production Begins In Canada

EXCLUSIVE: Prime Video’s first scripted Canadian Amazon Original series, The Lake, is getting a second season. Amazon has greenlit another cycle of the the half-hour comedy, which is written and executive produced by Julian Doucet (Killjoys), executive produced by Karen Troubetzkoy (Killjoys, Orphan Black). Michael Souther and Teza Lawrence also executive produce for Amaze (Carter).

“We are thrilled to have audiences connect with the superbly written characters, brought to life by our amazing cast, and we are eager to bring more lakefront shenanigans with Season Two,” said Christina Wayne, head of Canadian Originals at Amazon Studios. “We look forward to working with Amaze as we venture back into the world of scheming, backstabbing, budding romance, and laughs in cottage country.”

Based in part on Doucet’s life experience, The Lake centers on the quintessential Canadian cottage experience. Season 1 began with Justin (Jordan Gavaris) returning from living abroad after a break-up with his long-term partner, in the hope of reconnecting with the biological daughter who he gave up for adoption in his teens. His plans to create new memories with his city-loving daughter Billie (Madison Shamoun) at the idyllic lake from his childhood went awry when he found out his father left the family cottage to his “picture-perfect” stepsister, Maisy-May (Julia Stiles).

Production has begun in northern Ontario, where Season 1 was also shot.

The slate of Canadian Amazon Original series includes The Kids in the Hall, LOL: Last One Laughing Canada, The Unsolved Murder of Beverly Lynn Smith and All or Nothing: Toronto Maple Leafs. Since 2015, Amazon Studios has filmed over two dozen original series and films in Canada, including The Man in the High Castle and Upload in Vancouver, The Boys and The Expanse in Toronto, Tales from the Loop in Winnipeg, as well as parts of Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan and The Voyeurs in Montreal.

Season 1 of The Lake, about which Deadline also broke the news, premiered on Prime Video on June 17. Season 1 is available in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide.